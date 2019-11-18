UrduPoint.com
Effective Measures Afoot For GB's Uplift; Minister

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:29 PM

The Gilgit Baltistan government is taking effective measures to explore and utilize gems and mineral resources for achieving socio-economic development of the area

ASTORRE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Gilgit Baltistan government is taking effective measures to explore and utilize gems and mineral resources for achieving socio-economic development of the area.

The entire belt is rich in deposits of precious and semi precious stones and the government is working on a plan to utilize those deposits for development of the area, Haider Khan, Minister for Excise and Taxation told media.

He added workable policies were being devised offering numerous opportunities of investment in the sector. He said many departments of gems and minerals sector were conducting different cutting and polishing courses of precious and semi precious stones as value addition to capture good share in market.

He said many departments imported foreign cutting and polishing machinery and were continuously conducting different cutting and polishing courses of different lengths for the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.

