Effective measures afoot for quality education: Education adviser

Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangas said Monday the provincial government was utilizing more resources for promotion of quality education in the area to achieve socio-economic development

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangas said Monday the provincial government was utilizing more resources for promotion of quality education in the area to achieve socio-economic development.

Addressing a ceremony to mark up-gradation of Government Girls middle School to High level in Mir Ahmed Khel area, the provincial education adviser said the provincial government had launched reforms in education sector which had made improvement and now there appeared marked difference.� He said the government was giving priority to education sector and massive funds had been set aside in the budget in the current financial year for uplift of the education sector which served as backbone in a national development, he added.

�� He said that upgradation of the school would cost Rs 12. 4 million and it would provide quality education to students to prepare them inline with present day's requirements.�Since women's population stood at 52 percent of the country's total population, the education adviser said that it was imperative to equip girls with education.�� He added that all required facilities including wash-rooms, water, electricity and furniture were being supplied to girls schools in the province to provide students suitable learning environment to them.�Earlier, the education adviser inaugurated up-gradation of the school by unveiling plaque where elders, teachers, students, officials and party leaders were in attendance. �

More Stories From Pakistan

