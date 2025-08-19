Open Menu

Effective Measures Afoot For Resolving Masses’ Problems: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner district Tank Tanveer Khan has said that the provincial government’s ‘Awami agenda program’ is being implemented in letter and spirit to extend relief to people.

He expressed these views during his meetings with various public delegations in his office.

The DC said that the government had taken several measures for the benefit of people and in this regard effective efforts were being made to implement them effectively.

He attentively listened to citizens’ concerns and issued on-the-spot orders to the relevant authorities for immediate action.

During the meetings, several issues including municipal services, water supply, health, education, and other public service-related matters were discussed.

He directed the concerned officers that no negligence in resolving public issues would be tolerated.

He said the objective of the "Open Door Policy" was to provide the public with direct access to district administration so that their problems can be resolved promptly and transparently.

APP/slm

