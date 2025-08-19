Effective Measures Afoot For Resolving Masses’ Problems: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner district Tank Tanveer Khan has said that the provincial government’s ‘Awami agenda program’ is being implemented in letter and spirit to extend relief to people.
He expressed these views during his meetings with various public delegations in his office.
The DC said that the government had taken several measures for the benefit of people and in this regard effective efforts were being made to implement them effectively.
He attentively listened to citizens’ concerns and issued on-the-spot orders to the relevant authorities for immediate action.
During the meetings, several issues including municipal services, water supply, health, education, and other public service-related matters were discussed.
He directed the concerned officers that no negligence in resolving public issues would be tolerated.
He said the objective of the "Open Door Policy" was to provide the public with direct access to district administration so that their problems can be resolved promptly and transparently.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits Ravi River's adjoining areas to inspect flood situation2 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot for resolving masses’ problems: DC2 minutes ago
-
Precautionary measures against possible flood risk reviewed2 minutes ago
-
International Youth Day celebrated in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways opened after heavy rains in capital2 minutes ago
-
Workshop on patient safety kicks off at PMC12 minutes ago
-
Meteorologist alerts Balochistan & Sindh to stay prepared22 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions in Winter Zone to remain closed from August 19 to 2542 minutes ago
-
Green Tractor Scheme Phase II applications open till Sept 142 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz reiterates commitment for polio-free Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
PDMA officials emphasizes shared responsibility in fighting environmental threats, managing rainwate ..52 minutes ago
-
Dar urges global solidarity to address rising humanitarian crises52 minutes ago