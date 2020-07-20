Effective measures afoot for resolving masses' problems: KP assembly speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Monday said that tangible measures were being taken for resolving masses' problems.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of elders from Banda Pir Khan Abbotabad.

The delegation apprised the speaker of the provincial assembly of the problems being faced by residents of the area.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that work on several development schemes in the area was underway and added that the remaining projects would also be started soon.

He said that the Public Health Engineering water sanitation scheme Silor Mir, Banda Pir Khan, Tarhan Bala and Karim Abad had been started and it would cost Rs770 million.

While work on C&W department roads had been started at a cost of Rs1280 million and these included Banda Pir Khan road, Main Road, Tarhan Bala Kilor Road, Kilor to Chothri Road and Kali Balong Road.

He said that work on several other roads at cost of Rs400 million was going to complete with the help of TMA and these roads include Salor, Takia to Mandrok Road, Abdal, Qazi Abad, Lon Pathaon Road and Manoboon road.

He said more development projects would also be started soon which would usher in socio-economic development of the area.