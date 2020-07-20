UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Measures Afoot For Resolving Masses' Problems: KP Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Effective measures afoot for resolving masses' problems: KP assembly speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Monday said that tangible measures were being taken for resolving masses' problems.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of elders from Banda Pir Khan Abbotabad.

The delegation apprised the speaker of the provincial assembly of the problems being faced by residents of the area.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that work on several development schemes in the area was underway and added that the remaining projects would also be started soon.

He said that the Public Health Engineering water sanitation scheme Silor Mir, Banda Pir Khan, Tarhan Bala and Karim Abad had been started and it would cost Rs770 million.

While work on C&W department roads had been started at a cost of Rs1280 million and these included Banda Pir Khan road, Main Road, Tarhan Bala Kilor Road, Kilor to Chothri Road and Kali Balong Road.

He said that work on several other roads at cost of Rs400 million was going to complete with the help of TMA and these roads include Salor, Takia to Mandrok Road, Abdal, Qazi Abad, Lon Pathaon Road and Manoboon road.

He said more development projects would also be started soon which would usher in socio-economic development of the area.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Provincial Assembly Road From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; a milestone in UAE’s hist ..

10 minutes ago

Electricity tariff should not be increased for Kar ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice for upcoming En ..

23 minutes ago

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

40 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

40 minutes ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.