Effective Measures Afoot For Women Empowerment: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:43 PM

Effective measures afoot for women empowerment: Zartaj Gul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said that the government had taken various measures for socio-economic empowerment of women.

She said this while addressing on the occasion of Women's Day at Women's University Mardan, which was being celebrated in the country like other parts of the world.

She said this year, the Women's Day was being celebrated with theme; "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world," to celebrate the tremendous efforts by women in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.

She said that during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, women in Pakistan demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership, effectively contributing to our nation's response and recovery.

She said the government had provided a number of opportunities to excel in various fields.

She said women had been contributing valuable services to national development and it was a responsibility of each individual to pay respect to women in society.

She said that women had a key role in the success of man and vice versa, so a society could not prosper without their support to each other.

Zartaj Gul said that islam had given proper rights to women but unfortunately, they were being deprived especially in matters pertaining to inheritance on pretext or the other.

She said that due respect should be given to women at workplace and educational institutions, encouraging them to play more effective role in national development.

