Effective Measures Afoot To Avert Locust Attack In Southern Districts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:43 PM

The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department was taking effective measures to prevent possible damage to crops by locusts which had crept into southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department was taking effective measures to prevent possible damage to crops by locusts which had crept into southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As part of such efforts, the department has launched spray operation to avert locust attack in those districts and currently 29 teams were in the work,carrying out spray and scaring away the swarms of pest which has gripped D.I.Khan, Tank, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

The department says that they completed spray over ten acre of agriculture land, however the spray process would continue until total elimination of locust.

The officials informed that around 80,000 acre of land remained under locust attack in the southern districts including Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu and D.I.Khan.

The officials further said that locust had already affected South Waziristan and North Waziristan, Kurram, Hangu, Kohat, Aurakzai and Karak district.

