Effective Measures Afoot To Eliminate Polio: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Effective measures afoot to eliminate polio: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that effective measures were being taken to eliminate polio from the region.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District's polio eradication committee held to assess the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), and representatives from the health department.

According to the district administration, the meeting reviewed the progress of the current campaign and discussed strategies to address challenges hindering its success.

The focus was on identifying gaps, improving outreach efforts, and reinforcing vaccination activities in high-risk areas.

The DC emphasized the importance of collective action in achieving a polio-free district and urged all stakeholders to strengthen coordination and ensure that no child was left behind.

She added that the eradication of polio remained a top priority, and every effort must be made to protect our children from this crippling disease.

