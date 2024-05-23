Effective Measures Afoot To Extend Relief To Citizens
Published May 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The district administration Lakki Marwat is taking solid measures to extend relief to people.
As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Naurang Gohar Ali visited Naurang bazaar and inspected various Nanbai Tandoor to take stock of hygienic measures and weight of Naan and Roti.
The AAC also inspected shops and checked the price, quantity and expiry of essential food commodities besides checking hygiene conditions at butcher shops in Naurang Bazar.
He directed the shopkeepers to display an officially prescribed price list and warned that strict action would be taken against those overcharging people.
Earlier, he also supervised an anti-encroachment campaign in which several encroachments from several places of the Tehsil.
During the drive, the temporary and permanent encroachment was removed from Kaki Road and cleared the roadsides for smooth traffic flow.
