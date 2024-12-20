Effective measures afoot to fight against crimes: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada said Friday that effective measures were being taken to fight against crimes in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to crime control, the prevention of smuggling, and the issues faced by police personnel.

The meeting was attended by SP City, SP Paharpur, SP Saddar, SP Headquarters, and DSP City.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO was briefed on the various matters concerning law and order besides assessment of the performance of various police departments and forces.

During the session, the DPO issued instructions to the police officials, emphasizing that all officers and personnel deployed at police stations and checkpoints be informed about the directives issued by higher authorities.

He stressed that the issues of police personnel at the stations and posts should be addressed on a priority basis to enhance their performance.

The DPO also highlighted the need for strict action against smuggling to curb illegal activities in the district.

APP/slm