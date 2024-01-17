Open Menu

Effective Measures Afoot To Overcome Loadshedding: Pesco’ Official

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO), Sardar islam Khan Gandapur has said that effective measures are being made to overcome the issue of power load shedding.

In this regard, he said all revelant departments had been taken on board to resolve the issue on urgent basis, but non-payment of bills and the theft were among the main reasons that undermined such efforts.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at Dera Press Club.

Thus, he urged people to pay monthly bills regularly to get a smooth power supply.

He said that a drive had been launched to eliminate power theft and recover outstanding dues and these efforts were yielding concrete results, he added.

He mentioned certain feeders where recovery was in progress were being specified in a bid to make them loadshedding free.

He said that company was cognizant of the consumers’ difficulties, but currently a forced load shedding was necessary to stabilize the system which needed a renovation as well.

Sardar Islam Khan reassured that although load shedding was increasing, good news for the public was imminent, and efforts would be made to reduce the duration of load shedding.

He urged people to approach his office for any complaints or issues related to WAPDA, promising immediate action.

