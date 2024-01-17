Effective Measures Afoot To Overcome Loadshedding: Pesco’ Official
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO), Sardar islam Khan Gandapur has said that effective measures are being made to overcome the issue of power load shedding.
In this regard, he said all revelant departments had been taken on board to resolve the issue on urgent basis, but non-payment of bills and the theft were among the main reasons that undermined such efforts.
He expressed these views while talking to media persons at Dera Press Club.
Thus, he urged people to pay monthly bills regularly to get a smooth power supply.
He said that a drive had been launched to eliminate power theft and recover outstanding dues and these efforts were yielding concrete results, he added.
He mentioned certain feeders where recovery was in progress were being specified in a bid to make them loadshedding free.
He said that company was cognizant of the consumers’ difficulties, but currently a forced load shedding was necessary to stabilize the system which needed a renovation as well.
Sardar Islam Khan reassured that although load shedding was increasing, good news for the public was imminent, and efforts would be made to reduce the duration of load shedding.
He urged people to approach his office for any complaints or issues related to WAPDA, promising immediate action.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scores of masses register for 4th edition of Islamabad Marathon42 seconds ago
-
AJK President rejects India’s objection over British HC’s visit to AJK53 seconds ago
-
DRO for strict implementation on election code of conduct59 seconds ago
-
Election Quiz Contest announced for young voters11 minutes ago
-
JUI-F leader highlights women’s role in elections11 minutes ago
-
PM for equitable opportunities to all to benefit from modern technology21 minutes ago
-
First Lady calls for universal access to assistive technology31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits hospitals, orders expediting renovation work41 minutes ago
-
Marriage hall fined41 minutes ago
-
PR police arrested 3,913 people over crimes against Railways properties in 202341 minutes ago
-
CIA meeting held to review performance51 minutes ago
-
RDA delegation visits LDA Office, gets briefing on reforms51 minutes ago