Effective measures afoot to prevent HIV virus:Health minister

(@imziishan)

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has said the HIV is a curable disease and the government is providing free treatment facilities to such registered patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has said the HIV is a curable disease and the government is providing free treatment facilities to such registered patients.

He said that regular HIV tests were conducted of the patients, who were admitted to province's hospitals in order to timely treat them if they were diagnosed positively, says a statement issued here.

Moreover, he added that screening of blood was conducted when volunteers donated blood. He said ratio of HIV patients in KP come to 4.

5 percent of the total strength of HIV positive persons in the country.

He had also directed all hospitals of the province to launch awareness drive on HIV and install banners inscribed with precautionary measures against HIV.

He said modern regional blood centers were being established to do blood screening and prevent the disease timely.

The minister had appealed people to adopt precautionary steps to prevent HIV disease, adding the total number of HIV patients in KP stood at 415 including 330 men, 84 women and one transgender.