Effective Measures Afoot To Provide Healthcare Facilities To Residents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:40 PM

Effective measures afoot to provide healthcare facilities to residents

The district administration is taking solid measures to provide best healthcare facilities to masses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide best healthcare facilities to masses.

As part of such efforts, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan paid visit to Category-D Hospital Lalqilla and checked the availability of medicines and other facilities to patients and their attendance.

The DC paid visit to the various wards of the hospital along with Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla.

During the visit the in-charge of the hospital informed him about the non availability of solar or generator system in the hospital.

Although Lab is available but there was no pathologist. Only one ambulance is available.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the Hospital Incharge that soon solar system will be installed in the hospital as directions have been issued to DHO Dir Lower in this regard. All the missing facilities will be reported to the high ups for facilitating the hospital.

