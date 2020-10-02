Effective measures against COVID-19 producing results: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that positive results of the effective measures taken by the government against coronavirus pandemic have been witnessed in the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that 126 new coronavirsu cases had been reported during the last 24 hours and active patients were 1, 681 in the province, adding that two patients died during the last 24 hours.

He said that 95,687 patients had recovered, out of 99,605. He said that 1,263,117 tests had been conducted in the province and 11,722 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours.

The CM said that the Punjab government succeeded in countering coronavirus to a large extent compared with other provinces.

He said violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) would not be tolerated in educational institutions. He said that the opposition provided only lip-service during the corona epidemic and failed to do anything practically. The opposition even tried to divide the nation on this sensitive issue, he added. He said the effective measures of the government were also acknowledged internationally. Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions and far-reaching steps had helped to deal with the situation, concluded the CM.