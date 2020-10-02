UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Measures Against COVID-19 Producing Results: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Effective measures against COVID-19 producing results: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that positive results of the effective measures taken by the government against coronavirus pandemic have been witnessed in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that positive results of the effective measures taken by the government against coronavirus pandemic have been witnessed in the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that 126 new coronavirsu cases had been reported during the last 24 hours and active patients were 1, 681 in the province, adding that two patients died during the last 24 hours.

He said that 95,687 patients had recovered, out of 99,605. He said that 1,263,117 tests had been conducted in the province and 11,722 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours.

The CM said that the Punjab government succeeded in countering coronavirus to a large extent compared with other provinces.

He said violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) would not be tolerated in educational institutions. He said that the opposition provided only lip-service during the corona epidemic and failed to do anything practically. The opposition even tried to divide the nation on this sensitive issue, he added. He said the effective measures of the government were also acknowledged internationally. Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions and far-reaching steps had helped to deal with the situation, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Died Government Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden wishes Trump, Melania 'swift recovery' from ..

17 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

19 seconds ago

Spain call up Campana and recall Canales, Ceballos ..

20 seconds ago

President for developing centralized national data ..

21 seconds ago

Crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in ve ..

4 minutes ago

13 gamblers netted, Rs 46,420 cash of stake money ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.