Effective measures by govt improving corona situation: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the situation of coronavirus was improving, due to effective measures taken by the government.

In a statement, the CM asked the citizens to vaccinate themselves and avoid rumours as vaccine against corona was safe. Meanwhile, the government has set up a network of vaccination centres in every district, he said and congratulated the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) for vaccinating 10 million citizens.

Despite opposition' politicization, the government has achieved this milestone and regrettably, the opposition' role remained contrary to the national interest as it did not refrain from using the pandemic for politics, he said.

The PTI government has achieved success while the opposition faced defeat, he added.

Punjab conducted the maximum number of tests and its vaccination drive was also faster thanother provinces, he mentioned and added there was no option except winning the fight againstcorona and the government would achieve the vaccination targets.