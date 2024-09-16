Effective Measures Contained Dengue Spread; 130 Cases Reported So Far: Health Secretary
Published September 16, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Secretary Health KP Adeel Shah has said that effective measures and coordinated efforts kept the dengue spread limited this year as only 130 cases have been reported so far.
In an official statement issued here, the Secretary said that out of a total of 130 dengue cases, only 11 remained active, while 119 patients were fully recovered.
He noted that the recent increase in dengue cases in certain districts was due to the rains, which were influenced by climatic changes, adding that the health department had been directed to adopt an active and systematic approach at all levels to prevent the spread of dengue.
He assured that all available resources were being utilised in collaboration with line departments to control the outbreak.
All relevant officials including District Health Officers (DHOs) have been instructed to intensify efforts in surveillance, larval elimination, and dengue control measures.
The Secretary said that the health department had instructed daily monitoring of the situation, weekly review meetings, and specific actions to limit the spread of dengue in the affected districts while DHOs had been tasked with daily case detection, determining the spread of the virus, and taking timely preventive measures.
He said that practical steps including mosquito-spraying campaigns would be carried out in the hotspot union councils of the affected districts to minimise mosquito bites.
