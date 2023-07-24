Open Menu

Effective Measures Made To Prevent Possible Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul Islam has said that proactive measures are being made to prevent possible flooding in case of monsoon rains in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul Islam has said that proactive measures are being made to prevent possible flooding in case of monsoon rains in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.

He said that these flood prevention measures had been taken in view of the monsoon rains forecast and advisory issued by the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Talking to the media, he said that work had been started on the projects to restore the old Rudkohai irrigation system in both districts.

In this regard, he said the administration was in touch with the Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to release the required funds soon.

Similarly, instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to plug the cuts within a week which were made in the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) during the flood last year.

The Commissioner also informed that a strategy was being pursued to keep the water level low by two or three meters low in Gomal Zam Dam to keep the situation under control by ensuring enough storage capacity in case of flooding.

He said that in view of the possible flood situation, the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, Health Department, Finance Department and other related institutions had also been directed to remain alert.

In this regard, focal persons had been deputed with ensuring effective coordination through WhatsApp group.

He also requested farmers avoid making cuts for getting water from protective dams or other irrigation systems for irrigating their lands.

In this regard, they should inform the irrigation department and district administration priorly.

