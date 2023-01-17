UrduPoint.com

Effective Measures Needed To Increase Equine Population: Vice Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Baber said on Tuesday that there was an acute shortage of breeding stallion in the country and effective measures should be adopted to enhance the population of equine

He was addressing an international seminar on Equine Husbandry Breeding GMPs organized by the Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). He said that estimated global equine population was 116 million including 57 million horses and 50.5 million donkeys and 7.9 million mules. He said that in Pakistan the population of equines was 6.7 million including 0.4 million horses, 5.7 million donkeys and 0.2 million mules.

Dr Masroor Elahi said the horse across the world was considered as a symbol of strength and power.

Horses and mounted warriors had been partners for thousands of years, he said and added that there was a lack of trained manpower and no availability of stallion semen in countries like Pakistan; higher prices of imported stallion semen and need for artificial insemination genetic improvement.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that agriculture was the backbone of national economy and poverty was directly linked to the agriculture and livestock sector.

He called for further boosting up livestock with research and per animal productions. He said that last year, the university organized one of the world's largest equine shows with 2,200 stallions.

Director Animal and Dairy Sciences Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad Virk said that man and horse had an endless relationship. A large amount of time and money were invested in breeding top-rate race horses, he added.

Prof Dr Shea Porr from USA, Johanna Gandorfer from Germany and other notables also spokeon the occasion.

