Effective Measures Needed To Promote National Industrial, Hemp And Medicinal Policy

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology in a meeting held here Tuesday called for taking effective measures for promotion of National Industrial and Hemp and Medicinal Policy.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi, MNA at Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

The National Industrial and Hemp and Medicinal Policy, if promoted, can enhance the country's exports, ensuring growth of Pakistan's economy.

The committee directed stringent measures to negate the chances of involvement of drug mafia as their offer could be more attractive as per government price.

The committee considered "The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021" (Private Member's Bill) and directed that Ministry may hold a meeting with Ministry of Law and Justice to examine the said proposed legislation to remove lacunas, if any and come up with the proposals in the next meeting so that committee could considered it accordingly.

The committee expressed concern that several complaints had been received from the employees of COMSATS, PCSIR and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) etc regarding their promotions and directed that the ministry may ensure transparency in promotion criteria to avoid frustration amongst their employees so that they could work more effectively for the welfare of their departments.

The committee highly appreciated the introduction of two and three Electric wheelers.

The committee, however, directed that the ministry may ensure the safety of riders before its launching formally.

The Members National Assembly including Nisar Ahmad Cheema, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Malik, Saad Waseem, Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Ms. Zaib Jaffar and Naveed Amir Jeeva besides the Secretary and other officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology and its attached departments attended the meeting.

