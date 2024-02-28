Effective measures stressed for security, peace in area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has said that all available resources should be utilized for ensuring peace and security in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on behalf of Dera’s Commissioner to review security-related measures besides other initiatives for the public interest.

In this regard, he said effective measures should be taken to further enhance the mutual cooperation among the relevant departments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tank, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, officials of Anti-Corruption, Afghan Refugees, CTD, police department, and other law enforcement agencies officers, while Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper attended online.

Briefings were given during the meeting regarding the law and order situation across the division, upon which the Deputy Commissioner said that all efforts should be made to maintain the law and order situation, especially ensuring the complete implementation of the action plan regarding the security of elected representatives after the recent elections.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that mapping of various Madaris schools should be completed within a month and arrange all data regarding weapon licenses.

He said monitoring of all joint check posts in the division should be ensured round the 24/7.

He said that measures should also be taken to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring edible items at affordable prices.

Similarly, he said that steps should also be taken for security in the holy month and markets should be inspected regularly.

Similarly, regarding the mapping of non-custom paid vehicles, efficiency should be further increased. He directed that complaints are also being received regarding non-standard gas cylinders in public transport, so the RTA secretary and administrative officers should conduct mutual checking and strict action should be taken against such individuals after a one-month warning.

Similarly, online facilities regarding weapon licenses and domiciles have been provided, but some individuals were charging more than the prescribed fee, so action should be taken against such notaries.

He said that restrictions have also been imposed on the purchase and sale of fireworks, so action should be taken against both shopkeepers keeping firecracker stock and those using them.

