Effective Measures Stressed For Wheat Procurement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:48 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsud on Wednesday visited the Provincial Reserve Center (PRC) and directed the concerned officials for taking effective measures for achieving wheat procurement targets

D.I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsud on Wednesday visited the Provincial Reserve Center (PRC) and directed the concerned officials for taking effective measures for achieving wheat procurement targets.

Accompanied by District Food Controller Mahmood Rehman, the additional deputy commissioner reviewed procurement process and discussed various issues with concerned staff in that regard.

He said that entire process should be conducted in a transparent manner and that only quality wheat should be procured, adding wheat with up to 10 percent moister would be accepted.

The food controller informed that procurement process was continuing amid monitoring by designated committees and concerned staff.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of grains. The additional deputy commissioner also directed for ensuring precautionary measures especial social distancing during the entire process to stop transmission of coronavirus.

