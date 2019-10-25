Effective measures taken to make country polio free : Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza said Friday effective measures had been made to make Pakistan polio-free country.

He said status of making the country polio free would be achieved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We are tirelessly working to make Pakistan polio free country as quickly as possible," Dr Zafar Mirza said while jointly presiding over a meeting with KP Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on polio-related issues here today.

While deploring propaganda against polio eradication programs, Dr Mirza said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was monitoring polio eradication programs in Pakistan.

He said the Federal government was standing behind its health providers, vaccinators, and parents, who all are working together to protect our next generations from the fatal polio virus.

Dr Zafar Mirza said polio eradication was the responsibility of the entire health system and not just one program or one person.

He stressed the need for collectively working on war-footing to eradicate the deadly disease from the country and protect children from it.

He assured the federal government would provide complete support to provinces to eliminate the crippling polio disease.

Dr Zafar Mirza underlined the need for taking concerted efforts for making anti polio vaccination measures more effective especially in border areas at Torkhum in Khyber tribal district and Angur Adda in South Waziristan.

The provincial health minister Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan has expressed gratitude to Dr Zafar Mirza for visiting Khyber Pakhtukhwa to take up issues pertaining to polio.

The health minister vowed to tackle polio challenge with full determination and added it would be wiped out from the province once and for all.

He added that no laxity or lethargic attitude would be tolerated in fight against polio.

The minister was of the view that hurling blames would not serve the purpose and world organization together with federal government would have to take measure to eliminate this deadly disease once and for all.

The minister said polio had been eradicated from rest the world excluding Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said there was a need to rise above political affiliations to eradicate polio from the country.

He urged Ulema and media to come forward and play part in eradicating polio from the country, adding there was no room to play politics on health issues especially the polio programme.

He said future of 370 million children could not be made at stake in the country and all out efforts are being made to vaccinate each and every child including in border areas. He said it was being ensured that each child aged up to five had been administered anti polio drops.