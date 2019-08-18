Effective measures taken to revamp Information Ministry departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during last one year took effective measures to revamp departments of Information Ministry and counter negative propaganda by promoting positive image of the country internally and abroad.

According to the annual performance report of the government unveiled here Sunday by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the government achieved establishment of Commission on Right of Access to Information, rationalization of advertisement rates of electronic media, allocation and clearing liabilities of Rs 1.5 billion to address longstanding issue of pensioners' payments in PBC and APP and formulation of new draft Advertisement Policy.

The process of establishing Media University has started, besides creation of Communication Media Cell at Press Information Department (PID), expansion of Social Media Cell to fully benefit from twitter, instagram and other handles, strengthening Central news Desk at PID to run it 24/7, creation of Digital and Social Media Cell at PID for better research and content-creation and dissemination of information.

At Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), a Joint Council of Administration and Employees' Union was created to resolve employees problems, Video News Service, APP Web tv and APP Cable TV were revived, and a training wing was created for capacity building of the workforce.

At Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), measures were initiated like expansion in electronic media monitoring to 50 plus channels (previously 12 plus channels only). Moreover, interim 8th Wage Award was announced to address media persons' difficulties, with consensus of all the stakeholders.

Furthermore, digitization of record of all publications of DEMP was started to make it accessible in a digital library for students as well as general readers, besides creation of 'Fake News Buster' and deployment of E-office in the ministry and attached departments.

At Pakistan Television Corporation, the editorial policy was changed opening it up for coverage of the opposition parties.

An amount of Rs1.5 billion was paid to the pensioners from its own resources and a profit over Rs 300 million was earned in 2018-19 as ptv achieved a financial turnaround in nine months after being in loss for last several years.

At Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), installation of three new FM transmitters at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, establishment of state-of-the-art Dhanak studio at NBH Islamabad and clearance Rs 760 million of the pensioners' dues were worth mentioning.

Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company was turned into a self-performing entity as it created its own production and marketing facilities and started earning.

During last one year, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority auctioned 58 new licenses earning Rs 5 billion while more than 25,000 jobs were likely to be created in the media industry by these licenses.

External Publicity Wing provided over 10,000 press materials for international media; managed and facilitated 12 documentaries and episodes on foreign TV channels; and arranged, participated, collaborated or facilitated 61 public diplomacy events, 35 of which were either new initiatives or arranged after several years.

It may be mentioned that during last one year, the Information Service academy imparted training to information officers (BS-17 to 19) of Information Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and organized various capacity building workshops, including workshop on Terrorism, Strategic Communication and Media Engagement for Information Group Officers in collaboration with "Pakistan Peace Collective."In the annual report, the future programmes have been mentioned as digital migration of PBC from Medium Wave to DRM, Community Radios on PPP Model, replacement of old transmitters, technological migration of PTV from current analogue system to DTMB, complete audit of all departmental expenditures during last five years, reforms and revamping of the existing structure of Central Media List and strengthening of APP on international standard.