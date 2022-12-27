UrduPoint.com

'Effective Measures To Be Taken To Eliminate Child Domestic Labor'

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has said that recommendations have been made for effective measures to eliminate child domestic labor in the province.

She said this during a provincial forum organised by NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) Search for Justice here on Tuesday.

The forum was organised regarding the elimination of child domestic labor, which was attended by representatives of Police Department, Social Welfare Department, school Education Department, Human Rights Department, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Prosecution Department and various NGOs.

She said actions will be taken together to end child domestic labor, adding that children, who are victims of child domestic labor, will be made useful citizens of the society through education.

In the forum, suggestions were made for the elimination of child domestic labour.

