Effective Measures To End Dengue

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration has taken measures for eliminating possible chances of dengue during monsoon.

According to the offiicial sources, assistant commissioners and municipal committees had been directed for conducting complete indoor and outdoor survilence of all areas, including cemeteries, tyre shops, old items shops and godowns.

All departments concerned had been directed to make anti-dengue teams vigilentas 100 per cent results should be achieved regarding the campaign, thesources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

