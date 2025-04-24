Open Menu

Effective Measures Underway To Address Public Grievances: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) In line with the public welfare vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, effective measures are being taken in Toba Tek Singh district to promptly address public grievances and ensure the provision of facilities at their doorstep.

As part of these efforts, Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan Thursday undertook a detailed visit to the district, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Sandhu and senior officers of the district administration.

During her visit, the Commissioner inspected the ongoing cleanliness drive under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative at Union Council No. 50, Chak No. 295 GB near Dabba Wala Bridge.

Deputy Commissioner Sandhu briefed her that a former dumping point at the site had been completely removed and a public park was being developed in its place.

The Commissioner lauded the efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the district administration.

Later, Commissioner Maryam Khan held a public open court (khuli kacheri) at the Union Council office in Rajana, which was attended by a large number of local citizens.

Participants raised issues related to sanitation, road maintenance, sewerage, revenue matters, and other municipal services.

The Commissioner attentively listened to each complaint and issued on-the-spot directives to the relevant officers.

In response to a citizen's complaint regarding sewerage, the Commissioner visited the site personally and directed immediate resolution.

Similarly, she visited Chak No. 286 to address a complaint related to the Suthra Punjab initiative and ensured timely redressal.

Commissioner Maryam Khan also visited the Maryam Nawaz Health Centre in Rajana, where she reviewed the medical facilities and staff performance.

She was accompanied by officials from the Buildings Department and the Health Department.

She directed the CEO (Health) to ensure daily attendance monitoring of doctors and medical staff so that timely and quality healthcare could be delivered to the public.

Talking to the media, Commissioner Maryam Khan stated that open courts and field visits were part of the Chief Minister’s vision to provide relief to citizens at their doorstep.

She emphasized that health remained a top priority of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and that the performance of all government health facilities was being monitored daily to ensure improvement.

Citizens of Rajana appreciated the government’s initiative and thanked CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for not only listening to their problems but also ensuring practical steps being taken for their resolution.

