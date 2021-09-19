UrduPoint.com

Effective Mechanism In Place To Check Edible Items' Prices

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

Effective mechanism in place to check edible items' prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Sunday said, an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers.

According to a press release, the DC directed the price control magistrates to inspect and review the implementation of government rates in the bazaars and markets and take strict action against those involved in profiteering.

The DC said that the district administration in collaboration with trade bodies of the city fixed the prices of daily-use items including essential kitchen items according to the market rates of other districts of the division including Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal while it was also compared with the market value of Faisalabad district.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners of tehsil Kotli Satyan and Murree to fix the rates in their areas notified by the government.

Ali said that the flour would be sold at the prices fixed by the provincial government while the vegetable ghee would be sold at the price printed on the box.

The fixed rates of the food items are as under; Dal Chana thick wholesale rate Rs 140 per kg and retail rate Rs 145 per kg. Dal Chan's thin at Rs 130 and Rs 136 per kg respectively.

White gram thick wholesale at Rs 172 per kg and retail at Rs 180 per kg. White gram thin Rs144 and 150 rupees per kg. Pulses Mong washed at Rs 135 per kg wholesale and Rs 140 retail, Pulse Masoor thick Rs 170 and Rs 180 per kg wholesale and retail rate respectively. Dal Masoor thin wholesale and retail rate Rs. 190 and Rs. 200. Wholesale and retail rates of dal mash thin Rs 220 and Rs 226 per kg. Basmati rice at Rs 135 per kg wholesale and Rs 140 per kg wholesale retail rate. Milk low fat at Rs 110 per kg and high fat at Rs 130 per kg. Yogurt Rs 140 per kg. Mutton Rs.1000 per kg. Beef Rs. 500 per kg. Pateeeri roti tandoori Rs 7 and Naan Rs 10.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Murree Rawalpindi Price Chakwal Attock Kotli Muhammad Ali Sunday Market Government Fat Flour

Recent Stories

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrog ..

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrogen Market

7 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&# ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&#039; tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

52 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.