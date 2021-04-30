UrduPoint.com
Effective Mechanism In Place To Monitor Edible Items' Prices During Ramzan: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:27 PM

Secretary Zakat Punjab Nadeem Ahmed Abroo Friday said an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the Holy month of Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Zakat Punjab Nadeem Ahmed Abroo Friday said an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the Holy month of Ramzan.

During a visit to Ramzan Bazaar at Allama Iqbal Park here at Shamsabad, he said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government would be fulfilled every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He said no shortage of sugar and ample quantity of sugar and flour were available at the bazaar at subsidized rates.

On the occasion, he directed the authorities to ensure that fixed prices of items are displayed in shops at specific places.

The Secretary said that an effective system was also in place for uninterrupted fruit and vegetable supply at the designated sale points.

Deputy Commissioner Capt�Anwar ul Haq also accompanied the secretary during his visit.

