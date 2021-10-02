Effective mechanism in place to monitor edibles items prices: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday said an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers.

Presiding over a meeting of the price control committee, he said that around 8,000 complaints had been resolved during the last week received through the Qeemat app.

The Commissioner told the meeting that 128 profiteers had been arrested during the period from September 23 to October 1 while a fine of Rs 138,000 was also imposed on the hoarders.

Gulzar said that 55 price magistrates were actively discharging their duties in the district while all price magistrates have been directed to personally visit the field and review the prices of food items.

He apprised that Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in the entire division were visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the bidding process and talks were also being held with the wholesale dealers to ensure price stability.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, CPO and other concerned officials.