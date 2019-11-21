UrduPoint.com
Effective Mechanism In Place To Monitor Edible Items Prices : DC

Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible items prices : DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Saif Ullah Dogar Thursday said that an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers.

Presiding over a meeting to review the prices, quality and supply of essential commodities in the market ,he directed the officers to ensure provision of essential to the general public at controlled rates.

He said stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

The DC said that an effective system was also in place for uninterrupted supply of fruit and vegetable at the designated sale points.

