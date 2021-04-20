UrduPoint.com
Effective Mechanism In Place To Monitor Sugar Prices During Ramzan: DC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:22 PM

Effective mechanism in place to monitor sugar prices during Ramzan: DC

Deputy Commissioner(DC)Capt Anwar Ul Haq Tuesday said an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities especially sugar in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Capt Anwar Ul Haq Tuesday said an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities especially sugar in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

During a visit to Ramzan sasta bazaar set up at Choor Chowk,he said the required stock of sugar has been provided to dealers and no scarcity or artificial price hike would be tolerated in this regard.

He said stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers involved in hoarding, profiteering and adulteration.

Anwar said that an effective system was also in place for uninterrupted supply of Sugar, fruit and vegetable at the designated sale points.

More Stories From Pakistan

