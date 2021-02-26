Effective mechanism needed to control milk prices: President DCFA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Milk is being sold at higher price despite that Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producer mainly because of lack of an effective policy and absence of encouragement to dairy farming along with increase in the prices of cattle feed.

This was mentioned by President, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Shakir Gujar while speaking at the media studio of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University here, said MAJU release on Friday.

He said steps were needed to curb the continuous rise in milk prices.

He pointed out that a meeting held at the Commissioner's office in Karachi two years back it was decided to set up a committee to monitor milk production and its prices with mandate to review its cost and prices after every four months.

However, he added, not a single meeting of this committee was held till date.

Shakir Gujjar said the Dairy Farmers Association had been insisting for long time that the issue of production cost of milk should be decided and for this it was necessary to entrust the price of milk to a market committee by ensuring the participation of all stakeholders.

He said that steps should be taken to increase milk production to curb the rise in milk prices, including setting up a cattle colony in every city of the province. Besides, he said, there should be a concrete plan to encourage dairy farming.

He urged universities to design courses for the promotion of entrepreneurship in which the business could be expanded to the global level through value addition of dairy farm products.