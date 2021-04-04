Effective mechanism put in place to monitor prices of goods during Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt ® Anwar ul Haq on Sunday said that an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

Dc made it clear that quality and quantity of goods would be ensured at any cost.

He said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government's directives.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure provision of essential supplies for the general public at government approved rates.

He said control room would also be setup to register complaints against overcharging and profiteering by shopkeepers.