UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Mechanism Put In Place To Monitor Prices Of Goods During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Effective mechanism put in place to monitor prices of goods during Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt ® Anwar ul Haq on Sunday said that an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

Dc made it clear that quality and quantity of goods would be ensured at any cost.

He said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government's directives.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure provision of essential supplies for the general public at government approved rates.

He said control room would also be setup to register complaints against overcharging and profiteering by shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Sunday All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tawazun approves major offset programme, Strata to ..

41 minutes ago

EAD, National Aquarium team up to rescue endangere ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.