Effective Mechanism To Be Devised To Monitor Edible Items' Prices In Ramazan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Effective mechanism to be devised to monitor edible items' prices in Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday said an effective mechanism would be devised to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

Presiding over a meeting of district price review committee, he directed the officers to ensure provision of essential items to the general public at controlled rates.

The DC said stern action would be taken against shopkeepers found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

Anwar directed the concerned to ensure preparing the rate lists of all items on daily basis so that people could buy edible items on fixed rates.

The DC warned that profiteers would not be allowed to loot the consumers by charging exorbitant rates of daily use items, adding that shopkeepers have the right to earn due profit and those involved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt in accordance with the law.

He said that Sasta bazaars would be set up in the entire district to provide relief to the public in Ramazan.

