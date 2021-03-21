Effective plan devises to administer deworming tablets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :More than 0.9 million children between 5 to 14 years of age would be be received free of cost deworming tablets during a five-day-long drive being started from April 5 Talking to APP.District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jawad Khalid said that drive would not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation while wearing of face masks and the use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for health teams.

He informed that an effective micro plan has been devised by the health department to achieve 100% target of the campaign.

The DHO said that children working at different places would also be given medicines besides those studying in seminaries and schools.

He said the drive will help to overcome malnutrition and intestinal infections among children as abdominal worms can cause several diseases.

Dr Jawad said that the government will take stern action against those showing negligence during the campaign.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

