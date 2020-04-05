UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Effective Planning Vital For Wheat Harvesting'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

'Effective planning vital for wheat harvesting'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to evolve effective planning before the start of wheat harvesting to avoid 10 per cent wastage of yield during harvesting process.

A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that this year more rains had occurred due to which temperature remained low so farmers should harvest the crop when it fully ripen.

He said growers must timely arrange thresher, plastic sheets, combined harvester, workers for proper handling of the crop.

He said, "Farmers should start wheat harvesting when 10 per cent moisture is left in grains."Growers must keep an eye on weather predictions to protect wheat crop from negative impactof weather, he maintained.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Agriculture Sunday From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

1 hour ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

2 hours ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

3 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.