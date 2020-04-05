'Effective planning vital for wheat harvesting'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to evolve effective planning before the start of wheat harvesting to avoid 10 per cent wastage of yield during harvesting process.

A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that this year more rains had occurred due to which temperature remained low so farmers should harvest the crop when it fully ripen.

He said growers must timely arrange thresher, plastic sheets, combined harvester, workers for proper handling of the crop.

He said, "Farmers should start wheat harvesting when 10 per cent moisture is left in grains."Growers must keep an eye on weather predictions to protect wheat crop from negative impactof weather, he maintained.