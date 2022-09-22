Effective polices essential for promotion of quality education: Vice Chancellor of UoB

Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan (UoB) Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Thursday said that it was imperative to set up effective policies for the promotion of quality education, development of the institution and to bring things to completion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan (UoB) Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Thursday said that it was imperative to set up effective policies for the promotion of quality education, development of the institution and to bring things to completion.

He expressed these views while chairing the 86th meeting of the Academic Council of University of Balochistan in the conference hall of the University.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor of University Dr. Ainuddin Agha, Dean Faculties, representatives of provincial departments, senior teachers, Registrar of the Varsity and other members of the Council.

Educational and research matters were taken into consideration in the meeting. In which promotion of academic and research activities, performance of departments, promotion of quality education, future educational programs, development plans and various issues were reviewed and various decisions were made in the meeting.

Addressing on this occasion, the vice chancellor of the university said that it was imperative to set up positive policies for the promotion of quality education, development of the institution and to bring things to completion.

He said that Balochistan University had spent all its energies to ensure the measures to attract the students towards the better direction including the use of modern educational requirements and the means of the fastest technology and we have to progress through education and research.

He said that there was an urgent need to develop research so that the positive effects on the society and the environment could be studied.

He said that today the world was facing problems due to climate change, natural disasters and lack of resources and efforts were being made to explore future sources of energy.

In the meeting, the experts presented their different and positive opinions and the vice chancellor of the university thanked all the members