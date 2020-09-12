Effective policies being evolved to boost industry: Abdul Razak Dawood

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the government was evolving effective policies to boost industrial sector.

He said that the business community was being taken into confidence for complete implementation on business and investment-friendly policies in the country.

He was addressing during a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday.

Razak said that the government was making all out efforts for ease of doing business in the country to expedite economic activities. He said that the government would support the business community in every matter.

He urged the exporters to widen the range of products, as the government was focusing on export-led growth of the economy.

He assured that the government would further reduce duties and tariffs, besides removing hurdles to make businesses more competitive.

The Adviser said that the government had rationalized the tariff and removed the tariff policy from the FBR, saying that the tariff policy would be under Ministry of Commerce.

Economic and industrial boost was priority of the government and solid steps were being taken in that direction, he mentioned.

He said that the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems being faced by the business community, adding it was making efforts for the early amicable solution by taking the businessmen on board.

Abdul Razak hailed social welfare and human development-oriented projects being run successfully by the Sialkot exporters under the supervision of SCCI. He also appreciated the spirit of local exporters for establishing mega project of Sialkot International Airport on self basis.

He urged the business community of Pakistan to adopt the unique export culture of Sialkot to boost national exports.