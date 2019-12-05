UrduPoint.com
Effective Policies Has Improved Economic Indicators: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:34 PM

Effective policies has improved economic indicators: Minister

State Minister and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani has said that there is a visible improvement in economic indicators due to effective and positive policies of the government

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :State Minister and Chairman board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani has said that there is a visible improvement in economic indicators due to effective and positive policies of the government.

He stated this while addressing a meeting with exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.

He said the government had focused on promotion and encouragement of remittances and exports to boost the national economy, adding that there was a dire need of compiling fresh data of national exports.

He asked the SCCI to ensure the early compiling of fresh and correct data of national exports.

He said that the government was bringing advanced technology to ensure complete automation of the taxation sector for boosting the national economy as well.

The chairman BOI said that the government was committed to promote and encourage the SMEs at every level as SMEs were the back bone of economy.

He assured of considering the suggestions regarding establishment of the expo centres at all international airports in Pakistan to strengthen the national exports.

