Effective policies key to achieve $100bn export targets : minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ijaz said on Friday that the government will work hard to increase Pakistan's exports to more than $100 billion for sustainable economic growth and development.

Talking to ptv news, he stressed that the country needs to work hard to catch up with the emerging economies in the world, adding, the country is presently facing big economic challenges, but they are not bigger than our capabilities and resolve to overcome them.

He further said that the agricultural, industrial and textile sectors can play an important role in increasing exports, reducing imports and achieving sustainable economic growth in the country.

Replying to a question, the minister said the Prime Minister has chosen a well-versed team that will succeed in the mission of holding free and fair general elections in the country.