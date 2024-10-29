Open Menu

Effective Policing, Citizen Support Key To Reducing Crime; IG Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over important meetings at the Central Police Office, Islamabad, on Tuesday

During the meetings, IG Rizvi reviewed the performance of all officers and SHOs, instructing them to ensure effective patrolling within their precincts and to combat street crime and other criminal elements, a police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that each SHO should eradicate criminal elements in their area with the help of the public, and also ensure the arrest of land grabbers and criminals involved in serious offenses, enhance security duties at important points, and expand the scope of patrolling.

The IG further said that all police vehicles should be on patrol 24/7 within their respective areas.

Patrolling should be made more effective and purposeful, and all beat officers should remain present in their beats and stay informed about local issues.

Ali Nasir Rizvi directed the investigation in-charges to form special raiding teams to ensure the arrest of criminal elements.

All SHOs were also directed to ensure their presence at police stations to address citizen grievances effectively, prioritizing complaint resolution at the station level.

He also met with the officers of the Dolphin Squad and reviewed their performance. He said that Dolphin Squad patrols should be increased throughout the city, and in case of any incident or emergency, Dolphin Squad officers should respond immediately as first responders.

The IG further reiterated that the Primary duty of Islamabad Police was to instill a sense of security in every citizen and to protect their lives, property, honor and dignity, for which continuous hard work was essential.

The meetings were attended by SSP Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzeb, SP Dolphin Iqbal Khan, as well as the zonal SPs and SHOs from all police stations.

