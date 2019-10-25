Effective policing crucial to improve image, overcome challenges, says Interior Minister

Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that policing was a very challenging and sacred profession and the officers must show commitment and loyalty to their profession, which will help improve the force's image amongst the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that policing was a very challenging and sacred profession and the officers must show commitment and loyalty to their profession, which will help improve the force's image amongst the masses.

He stated this while addressing the passing out parade of ASPs at National Police academy here on Friday.

The minister said that Pakistan was facing internal and external challenges and police were the first line of defence to deal with challenges including criminals and terrorists.

He said it was only through dispensing justice to the people that law and order could be ensured in the country. The minister said that police know well to maintain peace and handle security related matters while friendly police ecology was the best way to win public support.

