Effective policing crucial to improve image, overcome challenges; says Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah Friday said that police is a very challenging and sacred profession and the officers must show commitment and loyalty to their profession which will help improve the force's image amongst the masses.

He stated this while addressing the passing out parade of ASPs here at National Police academy . The minister said that Pakistan was facing internal and external challenges and police was the first line of defense to deal with challenges including criminals and terrorists. He said it was only through dispensing justice to the people that law and order could be ensured in the country.

The minister said that police knew well to maintain peace and handle security related matters while friendly police ecology was the best way to win public support.

The Minister for Interior said that police had to face severe criticism but good training, professional approach and capacity building might help to improve image.

He asked the passing out officers to ensure good training of their subordinates which would help them to achieve their targets.

He asked all the police officials to ensure justice to people which would ensure more respect for them. He said that societies not ensuring justice to the people were flawed and injustice make people revengeful.

The minister asked the police officials to perform their duties with honesty and tried to come up to the expectations of the people.