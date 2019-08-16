UrduPoint.com
Effective Policing Measures Adopted To Curb Road Stunts During Holidays; Says SSP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Effective policing measures adopted to curb road stunts during holidays; says SSP

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) ensured effective measures to curb stunts on roads by speedsters during the last four days and took action against those involved in one-wheeling and racing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) ensured effective measures to curb stunts on roads by speedsters during the last four days and took action against those involved in one-wheeling and racing.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that a special plan was chalked out in consultation with DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan to check road stunts on roads during holidays on occasion of Eid and Independence Day.

As per plan, ITP constituted 20 different squads to prevent one wheeling on 7th and 9th Avenues, Margalla Road, Faizabad Expressway, Murree Road, Rawal Dam Chowk and other important boulevards.

Hundreds of bike riders were fined and their bikes were impounded for stunts on roads like one-wheeling and racing.

Continuous patrolling was ensured by ITP teams on important roads and policemen remained on duty to check such violations.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed himself supervised all these efforts and appreciated the force for effective implementation on measures devised to check traffic violations by youngsters.

However, the SSP (Traffic) has also appealed the parents to play their effective role and refrain their children in future from the dangerous stunts of one wheeling and racing. He said that ITP would have no option but to take stern action against those involved in such practices.

The SSP (Traffic) said that such steps are being taken to provide safety to the road users as the above violations may cause loss of precious lives.

However, he said that cooperation of parents with police was the effectiveway to curb such violations.

