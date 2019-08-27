UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Policing Measures Being Adopted To Win Public Support

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:36 PM

Effective policing measures being adopted to win public support

Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime, win public support and bridge the gap between police and public through performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime, win public support and bridge the gap between police and public through performance.

It was stated by SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery' held here at National Institute of Health (NIH) Community Centre in the area of Bani Glala police staion.

The SP (City Zone) said people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said the police had succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation and an awareness campaign was also underway through using projectors on vehicles.

The SP (City Zone) said disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

He said Islamabad police was adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' which was a step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said steps were underway to upgrade conciliatory committees and make them more effective.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Aamir Khan Vehicles Bani

Recent Stories

Muharramul Haram Coordination Cell setup

1 minute ago

Open trial for selection of women football players ..

1 minute ago

Nisar presents thesis for award of Ph.D in educati ..

1 minute ago

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company establishes C ..

1 minute ago

Amal Al Qubaisi receives UK Minister of State for ..

37 minutes ago

UAE continuing strategy of women’s empowerment: ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.