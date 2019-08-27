Effective policing measures being adopted to win public support

(@imziishan)

Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime, win public support and bridge the gap between police and public through performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime, win public support and bridge the gap between police and public through performance.

It was stated by SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery' held here at National Institute of Health (NIH) Community Centre in the area of Bani Glala police staion.

The SP (City Zone) said people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said the police had succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation and an awareness campaign was also underway through using projectors on vehicles.

The SP (City Zone) said disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

He said Islamabad police was adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' which was a step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said steps were underway to upgrade conciliatory committees and make them more effective.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.