Effective policing measures being taken to resolve public issues: SP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public.

It was stated by Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Malik Naeem Iqbal and Member National Assembly Raja Khuram Nawaz while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery' held at Ali Pur here on Wednesday.

This interaction with public was held following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqar Ud Din Syed for effective interaction of police with public. SDPO ,Station House Officer (SHO) Nilor police station, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Rural) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He urged people to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended. People ensured their cooperation with Police and the Public did not make any complaint of inappropriate police behavior.

He said that police has the responsibility to take care of the people and police officials should be informed in case any personnel demand bribe for or delay registration of cases.

He said that policy of free registration of crime has been adopted by Islamabad police while effective action is underway against land mafia, drug pushers and other anti-social elements.

He said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

He said that Islamabad police was adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam)' which was step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said that steps were underway to enhance interaction with people and make them more responsible.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.