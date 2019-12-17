Effective policing measures bring crime rate down during 2019

Islamabad City Zone police succeeded to curb crime in its area during 2019 due to effective policing measures and crackdown against criminal elements, said Superintendent of Police (City Zone) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad City Zone police succeeded to curb crime in its area during 2019 due to effective policing measures and crackdown against criminal elements, said Superintendent of Police (City Zone) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the SP (City) said that Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed for effective crackdown against criminals and zero tolerance against such elements. A comprehensive strategy was chalked out as per directions IGP Islamabad to combat crime by Kohsar, Aabpara, Secretariat, Bani Gala, Women and Bhara Kahu police stations which helped to decline crime rate in respective areas of these police stations.

Highlighting the performance of Islamabad City Zone Police, the SP said that a total of 2169 cases were reported in the area and challans of 1493 cases were submitted in the relevant courts. Out of 3,885 accused nominated in these cases, 3002 accused (77%) were arrested.

The SP said that 409 property related cases were registered during last 11 months and challans of 169 cases were submitted to courts. A total of 307 out of 547 nominated accused in these cases were nabbed while recovery of more than Rs. 125.8 million was made from them.

Mr. Aamir Khan Niazi said that several criminals were held for possessing illegal weapon and involvement in drug peddling and bootlegging activities. He said that 130 pistols, 10 Kalashnikovs, seven guns, eight daggers, 1323 rounds while 82376 gram hashish, 6491 gram heroin, 1989 liter liquor, 1756 cans of beer and 13 gram ice was recovered from them.

Crackdown was launched against proclaimed offenders and court absconders and 360 such accused were arrested who were at large despite their involvement in crime cases of various nature, he maintained.

The SP said that 24 criminal gangs were busted during the reporting period while its 58 gangsters were nabbed besides recovery of looted items worth more than Rs.

10 million. He said that criminals involved in killing a person during mobile snatching attempt were also held by Aabpara police.

A notorious dacoit Mehmud Sultan alias `Chanid' was held by Bani Gala police who was wanted for his involvement in 12 dacoity, theft and snatching cases. He said that Secretariat police also resolved a blind murder case and nabbed two persons Zeeshan and Rizwan for assassinating Abdul Ghafoor. The murder tool was also recovered from the nabbed accused while challan had been also submitted to court.

The SP said that Islamabad police believes in community policing and several `Open Kutcheries' and public meetings were arranged during the last 11 months. The purpose of such public interactions was to resolve public complaints through prompt action and inculcate friendly police ecology in the city.

The commitment of personnel of Islamabad police is bringing good results and Islamabad has been declared as family station by UN for its staff, he added.

Mr. Aamir Niazi said that Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had a vision to promote friendly police culture and zero tolerance against physical torture. He said that IGP's vision was followed and no incident of physical torture by police happened in the area during reporting period.

The courteous attitude is the main focus of Islamabad police and policy of `Phele Salam � Phir Kalam' is being followed in letter and spirit by policemen. The SP said that measures for community policing along with Human Right Officers were ensured while several meetings with traders' union and members of civil society were held to improve image of police and bridge gap between police and public.

The SP Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi said that police efforts for relief to people would remain continue and friendly police culture would be ensured through cooperation of community members.