Effective policing, welfare of policemen on top priority: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that effective policing measures for relief as well safety to citizens and welfare of policemen for better output were among top priorities of the force.

He stated this while addressing 'Police Darbar' held at Police Line Headquarters to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DG (Safe City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, all SSPs, AIGs, SPs and officials as well jawans from various divisions including security division, traffic, operations, logistic and special branch also attended it.

The IGP said that promotions on large scale were made for the first time in history of Islamabad police and 687 policemen from Constable to SP rank and 85 employees in Clerical Staff got promotions.

On the occasion, he also pinned badges to newly promoted 16 DSPs and 26 Inspectors and congratulated them on it. The feelings on promotion cannot be described in the words, the IGP said and greeted all the promotion holders. He hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

"I am very much pleased to see the happy faces of the newly promoted officers," the IGP said and thanked his team for fulfilling the responsibility assigned to them in an honest manner.

He said that Martyrs' package for Islamabad police was declared equivalent with package of Punjab Police while the children of martyred employees were recruited in the force.

Islamabad police chief said that 1200 constables were inducted in the force on merit whose training is in final stage. He said that 1100 more constables would be recruited to overcome the shortage of personnel in the force.

Moreover, he said that an accountability unit was established in the force to make it corruption free. Following vision of Prime Minister to ensure justice to people at their door steps and introduce friendly culture in police stations, various courses were organized for policemen which helped a lot for their capacity building towards friendly police ecology.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that some police stations were converted into model police stations and officers of ASP rank were deputed there as heads.

The IGP said that success in policing affairs can be ensured through decent attitude as listening to complaints of people with politeness can help to address their grievances to a maximum level.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He stressed for decent attitude of policemen with public for success in policing affairs and said complainants should be behaved in polite manner because this gesture can address their grievances to a maximum level. "If we give respect to people and salute them, they would also reciprocate in the same way which would be helpful to ensure effective policing through public cooperation," he added.

He said a policy of zero tolerance against corruption would be pursued as this menace seriously undermines the country. A wrongdoing by any cop brings bad name for the entire force, he said and asked to demonstrate honest attitude in the whole affairs and to be sincere with the country.

The IGP directed for immediate registration of cases in police stations and provide maximum relief to citizens.

He said that various welfare steps have been initiated for the force which would be further extended. Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar also stressed for decent attitude of police officials with their subordinates and resolve their problems on priority basis.

"Islamabad police is the best and exemplary force of the country and I feel proud to lead as Inspector General of Police," he maintained. The IGP also mingled with police officials and jawans, listened their problems and ordered to resolve them.