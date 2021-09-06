UrduPoint.com

Effective Policing, Welfare Of Policemen On Top Priority; Says IGP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Effective policing, welfare of policemen on top priority; says IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Effective policing measures for relief as well safety to citizens and welfare of policemen for better output are among top priorities of Islamabad police force.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Kamran Adil while addressing `Police Darbar' held at Police Line Headquarters to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police Darbar was held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for Trainee Staff of Lower and Recruit Courses and was attended among others by SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Headquarters) Syed Arif Abbass, Principal Police Training school Muhammad Najeeb Shah and other senior police officials.

The DIG (Headquarters) said that various welfare steps including better accommodation and health facilities for cops and educational facilities for their children have been initiated which would be further extended.

He said that modern training techniques are being introduced for policemen so that they may perform effectively in the field.

Moreover, refresher courses are being arranged for policemen for their capacity building and to improve their performance.

Mr. Adil said that his doors are always open for the policemen and utmost efforts would be made to resolve their problems.

He stressed the need to improve skills for effective policing in the city and make it more secure.

