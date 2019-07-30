UrduPoint.com
Effective Policy Measures Being Adopted To Curb Crime: SP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:28 PM

Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz on Tuesday said effective policy measures were being adopted by the department to curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz on Tuesday said effective policy measures were being adopted by the department to curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public.

Addressing an `Open Kutchery' held in the area of Sabzi Mandi police station, the SP urged the citizens to help police by identifying the anti-social elements in their surroundings as effective policing was not possible without public cooperation.

The SP said disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of people and issued directions for their resolution.

The Open Kutchery was organized following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public.

The notables of the areas, all Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers of police station falling in the jurisdiction of city police zone were also present on the occasion.

