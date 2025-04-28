Effective Polio Surveillance Continues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has reported that effective environmental surveillance for poliovirus is ongoing across Pakistan.
A total of 56 environmental samples were collected from 44 districts. Of these, 34 samples tested negative, while poliovirus presence was confirmed in 22 samples.
Officials stated that significant progress has been observed in controlling the virus following polio vaccination campaigns conducted in February and April this year.
The second nationwide polio campaign of 2025 was successfully held from April 21 to 27, during which over 45.3 million children received polio drops.
Vaccination coverage figures are encouraging, with Punjab and Sindh achieving 100% coverage, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reaching 100%, and Balochistan completing 100% coverage. Similarly, Islamabad recorded 100% coverage, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 100%, and Gilgit-Baltistan 100%.
The NEOC announced that the third national polio campaign of 2025 is scheduled for next month.
The NCOC urged parents to continue cooperating with polio workers and to ensure that all children under the age of five receive polio drops during every campaign.
Officials emphasized that additional doses of the vaccine help strengthen children’s immunity, providing better protection against the virus.
